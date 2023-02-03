Ciara Shows Off Her Style In A Custom Black Gown

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

This week, Ciara was spotted on Instagram striking a pose in a custom black dress and looked absolutely amazing in the fashionable look.

Taking to the platform, the songstress rocked the all black floor length custom Kwame Adusei designed dress while striking a series of poses in a fashionable Instagram Reel and was sure to show off her fun and flirty side in the process. In the stunning video, she served face as she donned a light beat, rocking a nude lip to perfection and blonde hair.

Styled by Elly, the starlet accessorized the backless, hooded dress with minimal jewelry from Greg Lauren and posed for the fun and flirty post, where she served face from all angles and definitely served face and body in the process.

The beauty shared the short video to her IG page and captioned the look, “The Villain ” which certainly summed up the mood for this look. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this look and fun IG video from as many of the beauty’s followers left comments with their stamps of approval and praise. “Baddieee,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote while another commented with, “Sooooo Good ” and we have to agree, we’re loving this look on Ci Ci!

Ciara Shows Off Her Style In A Custom Black Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com