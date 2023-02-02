Two people were wounded and a metro transport worker was killed after trying to stop a gunman from shooting commuters Wednesday morning.
The “heroic employee” as stated by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority was Robert Cunningham “who intervened on behalf of a customer”. The attack started on a city bus and ended on the platform of the Potomac Avenue Metro station in Southeast Washington, police said. The suspect was disarmed by bystanders and arrested.
Robert Cunningham was 64 years old and worked as a mechanic in the transit authority’s power department. Police said the suspect is Isaiah Trotman who is 31, from Southeast. Trotman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed, kidnapping while armed, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
DC Metro Worker Dies Protecting Riders From Gunman was originally published on woldcnews.com