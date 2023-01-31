Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University (VUU) will host auditions for the 2023 VUU Gospel Choir next month, beginning Friday, February 3. Auditions are open to VUU students and the general public. Those interested are asked to complete the form, here, to schedule their audition.

Auditions will be held on the university’s campus in the Allix B. James Chapel in Coburn Hall. For more information, contact Joel Lester, GospelChoir@vuu.edu or call 804-316-9665.

What: VUU Gospel Choir Auditions

Who: Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at VUU

Open to VUU students and the public

When: Friday, February 3 – 6 pm to 8 pm

Saturday, February 4 – 12:30 pm to 4 pm

Friday, February 10 – 6 pm to 8 pm

Saturday, February 11 – 12:30 pm to 4 pm

Where: Virginia Union University,

Allix B. James Chapel, Coburn Hall

1500 N. Lombardy Street

Richmond, VA 23220

Audition Schedule Link: VUU Gospel Choir Auditions

The Hezekiah Walker Center at Virginia Union University Hosts Open Auditions for 2023 Gospel Choir was originally published on praiserichmond.com