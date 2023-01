https://youtube.com/shorts/IjDTGd7WHSo

Ja morant is being sued for allegedly hitting a 17 year old boy during a game at his home. Join @Djmisses and watch Trending on The Timeline to keep you updated on the latest trending and entertainment news.

Watch More Trending on the Timeline Below:

Trending on The Timeline: Diddy and Yung Miami React to Side Chick Talk

Trending on the Timeline: Chance The Rapper at Black Star Fest