Trending on the Timeline: Chance The Rapper at Black Star Fest

DJ Misses is here to tell you everything that is trending on the timeline. Chance The Rapper will be interviewing a special guest at the Black Star Live Fest in Ghana. Now there have been whispers that this special guest will be Kanye West. Kanye has recently been in the media non stop for various scandals and outburst he keeps having. He has been dropped from several contracts and continues to be a topic of discussion. Now we would all love to know what questions Chance would ask and what Ye’s answers will be. Now here is the catch, there will be no phones or devices allowed during the interview at the fest.

