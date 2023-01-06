Trending on the Timeline: Dr. Love Caught Again

https://youtube.com/shorts/uTEtLYGWtR4?feature=share

Malachi Love-Robinson is at it again. Do you remember the 18 year old boy who pretending to be a doctor? Well recently he was hired by a new employer and stole about $50k from them. This young boy seems to keep getting away with the scams he develops. However, this time he won’t be pulling any schemes in the next few years because he is going to prison.

