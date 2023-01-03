Robin Roberts Announces 2023 Wedding to Longtime Girlfriend | Video

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*Robin Roberts and her girlfriend of nearly 18 years plan to walk down the aisle this year.

The “Good Morning America” host announced Monday that she and Amber Laign will finally wed after overcoming some personal hardships together.

“I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” the news anchor, 62, said during a conversation with author and motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein.

Roberts and Laign, 48, have been considering marriage for a while now but Robin said they “put it off” once Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021.

“It was something we had talked about but we had put it off, she became ill but … it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter,” said Roberts, who is also a breast cancer survivor.

Roberts first revealed last year that Amber had been battling breast cancer.

“My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she’s been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she revealed in a video posted to Twitter, PEOPLE reports. “She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy. Thankfully, the prognosis is good.”

The couple started dating in July 2005, but Roberts did not publicly come out as gay until 2013.

“Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life,” Laign recalled in a post shared on Instagram for their 15th anniversary in 2020. “You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know. You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through ❤ Beautiful…..absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart.”

