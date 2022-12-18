Kelsey Harris Said She Saw Tory Lanez Shooting At Meg Thee Stallion

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kelsey Harris has some explaining to do. Although in recent court proceedings she essentially said her memory is fuzzy, in a deposition that was played in court, Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend says she saw Torey Lanez shooting at the Texas rapper.

As you know, Kelsey has been hesitant, to say the least, to give up many details while testifying this week, but on Friday prosecutors played audio of the entire interview she did with cops earlier this year … when she spilled every detail from that July 2020 night.

Kelsey says while they were in the SUV — after the party at Kylie Jenner’s house — she and Tory first got into an argument when he made fun of Megan. When Kelsey came to her friend’s defense, she claims Tory said, “My n****, I’m gonna shoot you.” Kelsey says Tory reached toward the center console, but didn’t do anything more than that.

And this is where the struggle truly pops off. And it’s all bad for Lanez.

However, the vehicle was pulled over at that point. Then she says Meg and Tory started insulting each other’s careers, and things got so heated, both Meg and Kelsey got out of the SUV. Almost immediately Kelsey says she started hearing gunshots, and after the 2nd or 3rd shot she turned around and says she saw Tory in the front seat firing the gun forward, over the open right front door in Meg’s direction. Kelley went on to say that to Lanez told her and Meg not to say anything once the police arrived to investigate. The ongoing trial is happening in Los Angeles.

