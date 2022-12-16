Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

NBA All-Star, 2006 rookie of the year, USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year and current Phinox Suns Guard, Chris Paul can now add College Graduate to his many accolades! On December 16th, Paul along with fellow Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) Graduates walked across the stage to achieve their degrees.

Chris Paul has been a big HBCU supporter despite not originally attending one for undergrad. As a Winston-Salem, North Carolina native, the Ram Pride of WSSU has been embedded in his family for generations. In 2020, while the NBA resumed their season in the Bubble, Chris Paul brought attention to the 105+ HBCUs across the nation by rockin’ custom made HBCU sneakers for each game! Checkout the photos in the link below…

RELATED: Back At It Again: Chris Paul Continues To Represent HBCUs During Each Game In The Bubble

As a graduate of Winston-Salem State University myself, I am proud to have Chris Paul a part of our talented and intelligent Ram Family (Ramily)! Especially with him being a fellow Mass Communications Major, I had a chance to speak with him earlier this year in February about his experience as a student at my alma mater!

Chris shared that managing his school work while traveling during the NBA season has been an adjustment but with the help of his professors he’s made it happen! He was also nice to congratulate me on my 2014 commencement from WSSU, “First of all congratulations on graduating, I’m hoping to be able to say that sometime soon.” Well today is the day he also able to proudly say it too!

Chris also gifted his fellow classmates with $2,500 as they begin their careers and fulfill our motto, “Enter to Learn. Depart to Serve.”

Congrats Chris Paul and the full class of 2022!!

Congrats Chris Paul! NBA All-Star Graduates From WSSU With A Special Gift For His Fellow Grads was originally published on kysdc.com