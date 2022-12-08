Brittney Griner Released From Russian Prison With Noticeably Cut Locs

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison, as confirmed by President Joe Biden confirmed earlier today.

Check out footage of the swap with Griner’s noticeably short hair below.

Griner’s family released a statement late this evening thanking President Biden for her release, as well as their supporters.“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to President Biden and his administration for the tireless work they did to bring Brittney home,” the statement read. “We would also like to extend a special thank you to Governor Richardson and Mickey Bergman of the Richardson Center for their work, as well as remaining in constant communication with us. We sincerely thank you all for the kind words, thoughts and prayers – including Paul and the Whelan family who have been generous with their support for Brittney and our family during what we know is a heartbreaking time. We pray for Paul and for the swift and safe return of all wrongfully-detained Americans. We ask that you respect our privacy as we embark on this road to healing. The Griner Family”