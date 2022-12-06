Gabourey Sidibe Confirms She Married Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago | Video

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*Gabourey Sidibe has confirmed that she tied the knot with Brandon Frankel over a year ago.

Sidibe, 39, shared the exciting news on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” Monday, PEOPLE reports.

“The thing about weddings is I don’t like them. I don’t like them. Here’s an example of how much I don’t like them: I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago,” the actress said.

The couple reportedly met on a dating app and got engaged in November 2020. At the time, Gabby posted a video of her and Frankel together on Instagram, flashing her engagement ring.

“It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see,” Sidibe captioned the engagement announcement post. “My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy.”

“He is the partner I thought I was too independent to need,” she continued. “I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!”

About four months after their engagement, Sidibe told Kelly and Ryan that she and Frankle tied the knot “at the kitchen table”.

On Instagram Monday, Frankel wrote, “SURPRISE! I can finally call her my WIFE publicly! Since @gabby3shabby finally spilled the beans today on Live with Kelly and Ryan- we’ve been MARRIED since March ’21! Relieved we can finally tell the world. So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life.”

He added, “Every day is the best day with you. Nobody I would rather raise cats with and be in bed by a smooth 8pm with. Love you forever.”

Gabby commented, “You can finally wear your ring!”

