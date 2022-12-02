STREAMED: Metro Boomin Drops ‘Heroes & Villains,’ Latto Connects With GloRilla For “FTCU” & More

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains

Pow! Metro Boomin keeps a heroic theme going with his newest album, Heroes & Villains. The highly-anticipated project follows 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes and it boasts 15 new bangers from the acclaimed producer.

All-stars assemble! Young Metro teams up with an Avengers-like cast of stars on this project. His guest roster includes The Weeknd, Future, Travis Scott, John Legend, Young Thug, and 21 Savage. It also features A$AP Rocky, Gunna, Chris Brown, and Takeoff among others.

But that’s not all! Mr. Boomin unveiled the album with a spectacular rollout filled with goodies for his fans. First, he released a Gibson Hazard-directed short film starring Morgan Freeman and Lakeith Stanfield. Then, he unveiled the album’s features with comic book cover-inspired imagery.

Listen to Heroes & Villains below.

Latto f. GloRilla & Gangsta Boo — “FTCU”

After having stellar years on their own with hits like “Big Energy” and “F.N.F.” respectively, Latto and GloRilla hit the club up with Gangsta Boo on their new collaboration, “FTCU.” While they handle the vocals, producer d.a. got that dope stands behind the club-ready production.

As one may have guessed, “FTCU” stands for “F—k The Club Up” and that’s just what the trio does on this anthem. “Young, ratchet, rich, and I’m rude,” Latto raps on the track. “These b-tches know it’s up.”

Then GloRilla takes the baton for the second verse. “I told them folks to Google me or something, I don’t show ID,” she raps. “And I don’t give my number out in clubs, they better follow me on IG.”

GloRilla and Latto also appear in the song’s MaliaShutUp-directed music video. The budding stars trade bars while throwing dollars around a strip club. Listen to “FTCU” and watch the visual below.

A$AP Rocky — “Sh-ttin’ Me”

A$AP Rocky revs his engine and comes through speeding with a new release. This time around, Flacko drops “Sh-ttin’ Me” as part go the official Need for Speed: Speed Unbound video game soundtrack.

While the song comes from a video game, Rocky explains why he isn’t playing around with his mind state on the track. “Stay-to-what’s-mine state of my mind / I stay to myself, mostly,” he raps. “I stay on your mind, I stay in your mouth / You stay in denial, mostly.”

Now, “Sh-ttin’ Me” is a single off the Speed Unbound soundtrack, which is the latest game in the Need for Speed gaming franchise. Rocky is reportedly a playable character in the game and he appears on the soundtrack alongside A$AP Ferg, Playboi Carti, Rosalia, Tokischa, Black Thought, Danger Mouse, and many more.

Listen to “Sh-ttin’ Me” below.

Nas & 21 Savage — “One Mic, One Gun”

Nas and 21 Savage squash any murmurs of a feud with a brand new collaboration, “One Mic, One Gun.” The song appears shortly after Savage said Esco is irrelevant during a public online conversation.

“He’s not relevant,” 21 said, referring to the “Hate Me Now” emcee. “He just has a loyal-ass fan base…and he still make good-ass music.” Savage, who has said he meant no disrespect with the statement, promptly addresses that comment on this track.

“When you turn to a legend, no such thing as relevance,” he raps. Shortly after that, he adds: “I ain’t going against no legend…I’m trying to be next in line.”

Nas also released a statement to go along with the song. “Only way we moving is with love, respect and unity, the foundational principles of hip-hop,” he said. “Excited to collaborate with my young brother and I hope more artist use turbulent moments and turn them into a time to make new art.”

Listen to “One Mic, One Gun” below.

Cordae — “Feel It In The Air”

Cordae takes a page out of Beanie Sigel’s book with “Feel It In The Air.” As the title affirms, this is a 2022 take on the Broad Street Bully classic from the rising star’s perspective.

“F-ck this industry I’m currently a part of, everybody is fake / Ulterior motives, they’ll lie in your face,” Cordae raps from the opening. “I seen friends turn to enemies, become distant memories / Everybody’s janky, they’re not who they pretend to be.”

From there, Cordae tackles business ties. “I’m trying to find my out of this production deal / Stupid me, young and dumb, I thought the love was real,” he raps before reflecting on conversations he’s had with Dave Chappelle and Kobe Bryant. Listen to “Feel It In The Air” and watch the music video below.

STREAMED: Metro Boomin Drops ‘Heroes & Villains,’ Latto Connects With GloRilla For “FTCU” & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com