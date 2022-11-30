Kim K and Ye’s Marriage is Officially Over – She Get’s $200K Monthly Child Support

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are finally divorced after months of back and forth.

According to the settlement, Kim and Kanye will get joint custody with “equal access” to their 4 children. Despite the equal access, sources close to the situation tells TMZ that Kim will most likely have the children majority of the time., Kanye will pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support. In addition, he’s responsible for 50% of their kids’ educational expenses, including tuition.

He’s also responsible for 50% of their children’s security expenses.

One of the clauses in the settlement states that if they cannot agree on an issue when it comes to the children, they can participate in mediation. If one of them fails to participate, the other gets to make the decision in a dispute by default…. *cough cough* (We’re looking at you Kanye).

As for property, the division of assets is in accordance with their prenup. And, according to the prenup, both Kim and Kanye waived spousal support.

