REPORT: TikTok Crafting U.S. Version Ahead of Potential Sale

Source: Radio One

TikTok is reportedly working on a new version of its app for U.S. users as part of preparations for a potential sale to a group of American investors.

According to a report by The Information, the updated app is expected to launch in U.S. app stores on September 5, with the current version remaining operational until March 2026. However, users will eventually need to transition to the new app to continue accessing the platform.

This development comes amid ongoing negotiations between the United States and China over TikTok’s ownership. Former President Donald Trump recently announced that the U.S. is “pretty much” close to finalizing a deal for the sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations. However, the agreement may still require approval from Chinese authorities, adding another layer of complexity to the process.

The push for a sale stems from longstanding national security concerns surrounding TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, which is based in China. U.S. officials have raised alarms over the potential for user data to be accessed by the Chinese government, prompting calls for the divestment of TikTok’s U.S. assets. The proposed sale aims to address these concerns by transferring ownership to a U.S.-based entity, ensuring greater control over data security and privacy.

Despite progress, the road to a finalized deal has been fraught with challenges. Earlier efforts to spin off TikTok’s U.S. operations were stalled after China signaled it would not approve the move, particularly in light of escalating trade tensions and tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Chinese goods. The current negotiations are seen as a critical step in resolving these issues and securing TikTok’s future in the U.S. market.

TikTok has not yet commented on the report, and the timeline for the app’s transition remains subject to change. The outcome of these negotiations could have significant implications for TikTok’s millions of U.S. users and its position as a leading social media platform.

