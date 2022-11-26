Early Voting Started Today: Find Out Where to Vote Here

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Early voting will be available in most Georgia counties between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2.

Some counties will start early voting starting on Today ( Saturday, Nov. 26)

Warnock and Walker were forced into a runoff because neither candidate won a majority in the midterm election in November.

Cobb

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cobb County Elections & Registration 995 Roswell St., NE Marietta, GA 30060

12 p.m. 5 p.m. East Cobb Government Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30068

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Hwy. Powder Springs, GA 30127

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Rd. Mableton, GA 30126

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S. Main St., Acworth, GA 30101

DeKalb

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Dunwoody Library, Memorial Drive and South DeKalb Mall

Douglas

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Douglas County Courthouse only

Fulton 7am- 7pm

Alpharetta Library, 10 Park PlazaAlpharetta, GA 30009

Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Avenue, NEAtlanta, GA 30305

C.T. Martin Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Atlanta, GA 30311

Chastain Park Recreation Center, 140 Chastain Park Avenue NW Atlanta, GA 30342

Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Complex, 6500 Vernon Wood Drive Sandy Springs, GA 30328

East Point Library 2757 Main Street East Point, GA 30344

East Roswell Library 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road Roswell, GA 30076

Etris-Darnell Community Recreation Center 5285 Lakeside Drive Union City, GA 30291

Fulton County Government Center130 Peachtree Street SW Atlanta, GA 30303

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton 4055 Float Shoals Road Union City, GA 30291

Metropolitan Library 1332 Metropolitan Parkway Atlanta, GA 30310

Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road Milton, GA 30009

Northeast Spruill Oaks Library, 9560 Spruill Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022

North Fulton Service Center 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Northside Library 3295 Northside Parkway, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327

Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing 2489 Perry Boulevard, NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Palmetto Library 9111 Cascade Palmetto Hwy, Palmetto, GA 30268

Ponce De Leon Library 980 Ponce De Leon Avenue, NE Atlanta, GA 30306

Robert F. Fulton Library at Ocee 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road Johns Creek, GA 30005

Roswell Library 115 Norcross Street Roswell, GA 30075

South Fulton Service Center 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton, GA 30349

Southwest Arts Center 915 New Hope Road, SW Atlanta, GA 30331

Welcome All Recreation Center4255 Will Lee Road, College Park, GA 30349

Wolf Creek Library*3100 Enon Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Gwinnett (All locations 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Board of Voter Registrations and Elections, Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Highway Suite 200, Lawrenceville

Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road, Buford

Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Auburn Avenue, Dacula

Gas South – Hudgens Center for Arts, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway Building 300, Duluth

George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee

Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville

Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross

Mountain Park Activity Building1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Berkeley Lake

Rhodes Jordan Park Community Recreation Center, 100 E Crogan Street, Lawrenceville

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

Henry

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Elections & Voter Registration Main Office, 40 Atlanta St., McDonough

Early Voting Started Today: Find Out Where to Vote Here was originally published on myclassixatl.com