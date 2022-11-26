Early Voting Started Today: Find Out Where to Vote Here

CLOSE
The U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Early voting will be available in most Georgia counties between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2.
Some counties will start early voting starting on Today ( Saturday, Nov. 26)
Warnock and Walker were forced into a runoff because neither candidate won a majority in the midterm election in November.
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cobb County Elections & Registration 995 Roswell St., NE Marietta, GA 30060
- 12 p.m. 5 p.m. East Cobb Government Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30068
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Hwy. Powder Springs, GA 30127
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Rd. Mableton, GA 30126
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S. Main St., Acworth, GA 30101
- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Dunwoody Library, Memorial Drive and South DeKalb Mall
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Douglas County Courthouse only
Fulton 7am- 7pm
- Alpharetta Library, 10 Park PlazaAlpharetta, GA 30009
- Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Avenue, NEAtlanta, GA 30305
- C.T. Martin Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Atlanta, GA 30311
- Chastain Park Recreation Center, 140 Chastain Park Avenue NW Atlanta, GA 30342
- Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Complex, 6500 Vernon Wood Drive Sandy Springs, GA 30328
- East Point Library 2757 Main Street East Point, GA 30344
- East Roswell Library 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road Roswell, GA 30076
- Etris-Darnell Community Recreation Center 5285 Lakeside Drive Union City, GA 30291
- Fulton County Government Center130 Peachtree Street SW Atlanta, GA 30303
- Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton 4055 Float Shoals Road Union City, GA 30291
- Metropolitan Library 1332 Metropolitan Parkway Atlanta, GA 30310
- Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road Milton, GA 30009
- Northeast Spruill Oaks Library, 9560 Spruill Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022
- North Fulton Service Center 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
- Northside Library 3295 Northside Parkway, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327
- Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing 2489 Perry Boulevard, NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
- Palmetto Library 9111 Cascade Palmetto Hwy, Palmetto, GA 30268
- Ponce De Leon Library 980 Ponce De Leon Avenue, NE Atlanta, GA 30306
- Robert F. Fulton Library at Ocee 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road Johns Creek, GA 30005
- Roswell Library 115 Norcross Street Roswell, GA 30075
- South Fulton Service Center 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton, GA 30349
- Southwest Arts Center 915 New Hope Road, SW Atlanta, GA 30331
- Welcome All Recreation Center4255 Will Lee Road, College Park, GA 30349
- Wolf Creek Library*3100 Enon Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
- Gwinnett (All locations 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Board of Voter Registrations and Elections, Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Highway Suite 200, Lawrenceville
- Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road, Buford
- Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Auburn Avenue, Dacula
- Gas South – Hudgens Center for Arts, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway Building 300, Duluth
- George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee
- Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville
- Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross
- Mountain Park Activity Building1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain
- Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Berkeley Lake
- Rhodes Jordan Park Community Recreation Center, 100 E Crogan Street, Lawrenceville
- Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Elections & Voter Registration Main Office, 40 Atlanta St., McDonough
