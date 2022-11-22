Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

August Alsina has largely kept a low profile after the “entanglement” that was revealed between him and Jada Pinkett Smith, but he’s back in the news in a major way. During the closing segment of VH1’s The Surreal Life, the R&B singer seemingly comes out as gay and introduced a man who allegedly is his boyfriend.

August Alsina, 30, was the talk of Twitterland after fans caught wind of the New Orleans native speaking to the cameras at the end of The Surreal Life and expressing loving sentiments to a person offscreen. Moments after Alsina gushed about his newfound love, fans on Twitter were stunned to see that a man came and sat next to him while wrapping the man in a huge bear hug.

Before we go any further, if August Alsina is indeed gay or bisexual, it shouldn’t be of anyone’s concern, and let’s applaud Black love out here first and foremost. But because the Internet is messy at times, folks on Twitter had far too much to say to the point that it was unavoidable.

We should be careful to note that never once did Alsina officially state that he was coming out but it is certainly implied in the clip, which you can view below.

On Twitter, August Alsina was trading late Monday night into Tuesday (Nov. 22) and we’ve got all the reactions below.

The post August Alsina Appears To Introduce Boyfriend To The World, Twitter Chimes In appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

