Saweetie’s short hair is giving us life every time we see it and the beauty recently took to Instagram to show off her fresh finger waves and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the rapper shared a close up photo of herself with her fresh finger wave hairstyle on full display and her look was everything! The beauty donned a fresh beat on her face and a glossy lip along with blinged out, dangling earrings and a white t-shirt.

“PRETTY AF. RICH AF. SINGLE AF.” she captioned the gorgeous photo for her 13 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

During the summer, the beauty explained the meaning behind her fresh hair cut, explaining that her look is a lot more symbolic than just being fashion forward.

“I feel like it’s symbolic to where I’m at just in my human life,” she explained in a sit down with Kevin Hart to which he asked her to define what she meant.

She then continued, “I feel like, in quarantine, I had time to do a lot of self-reflection. I learned how to meditate. And through meditation, I’ve had access to my higher self. And that gave me a whole new experience. ANd when I did that, I wanted o start fresh. And I did my research and I read that hair holds a lot of energy. So it’s essentially the metamorphosis of Saweetie and Diamonte. Caterpillar to butterfly.”

We’re loving this whole metamorphosis of the rapper! What do you think about her fresh hair style?

Saweetie Shows Off Her Finger Waves And We’re Loving It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com