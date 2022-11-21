Dr. David Horne, Dr. Dralves Edwards & Haki Shaker Ammi l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pan African Educator and Critical Thinking Expert, Dr. David Horne will discuss the Black Vote’s impact in the Mid-Term elections. Dr. Horne will also examine the Georgia Senate Race, Trump’s attempted comeback, the changes in Congress, and more. Before Dr. Horne, Black Doctors’ Matter, Dr. Dralves Edwards on the plight of our Black Physicians. Baltimore activist Haki Shaker Ammi previews the upcoming Artizen conference to start us off..

