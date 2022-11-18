STREAMED: Pharrell Connects With Travis Scott For “Down in Atlanta,” Roddy Ricch Drops “Feed Tha Streets III,” & More

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pharrell Williams feat. Travis Scott — “Down in Atlanta”

Texas, Virginia, and Georgia unite as Pharrell Williams taps Travis Scott for his latest single, “Down in Atlanta.” The ATL-inspired track follows VA’s Skateboard P’s “Cash In Cash Out,” which featured Tyler, The Creator and 21 Savage.

P only appears in the production role here, while Houston’s La Flame handles the vocals. “Down in Atlanta at the Graveyard Tavern,” he sing-raps. “You thought you seen a ghost; it’s just where the Phantoms are / Shawty thicker than Kevlar.”

“Down in Atlanta” could be a single off P’s forthcoming Phriends, Vol. 1 LP. After all, the multi hyphenate superstar announced the album’s title during a Rolling Stone interview this year. During the aforementioned article, P also confirmed an upcoming BTS collaboration.

Listen to “Down in Atlanta” below.

Roddy Ricch — Feed Tha Streets III

Mr. Double R is back with a lot more to serve. Just a year after dropping LIVE LIFE FAST, Roddy Ricch unleashes his newest body of work with the highly-anticipated Feed Tha Streets III.

Of course, this marks the third edition of the series and it features 15 new tracks. It also boasts appearances from Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Durk. Meanwhile, CuBeatz, Teddy Walton, Pooh Beatz, Jetson, and more provide production as the backdrop for Ricch’s melodic bars.

Roddy dropped the original Feed Tha Streets mixtape in 2017. The sequel arrived a year later featuring Ricch’s breakout hit, “Die Young.” One year after that, the Compton emcee released Please Excuse Me For Being Anti Social and the chart-topping smash “The Box.”

Listen to Feed Tha Streets III below.

Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares — “Tukoh Taka”

Nicki Minaj continues to take the global stage. Barbie teams up with Colombian superstar Maluma and Lebanese powerhouse Myriam Fares for a special FIFA World Cup collaboration, “Tukoh Taka.”

Play-N-Skillz, Gordo, and Sari Abboud produced this cut. Meanwhile, Minaj flexes her Spanish skills.“¿Donde esta el dinero?” she asks (translation: “Where’s the money?”).

But Minaj also uses the song as an opportunity to chide her foes. “Them bars really ain’t hittin’ like a play fight,” she quips. Later, she brings the theme back home: “Some say fútbol, some say soccer.”

Listen to “Tukoh Taka” below.

Rod Wave — Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory

In the wake of “Break My Heart’s” release, the prolific Rod Wave continues to drop new music. This week, the rising star unveils an 8-song offering titled Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory.

“Couldn’t decide what song to drop so ima jus give y’all a ep this month,” he wrote on social media. The new project features production from TnTXD, Will A Fool, BSquared, and Kayo, among others.

This is just the latest Rod Wave chapter. Earlier this year, he unleashed a 24-song album titled Beautiful Mind. That project also featured Jack Harlow and December Joy. Listen to Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory below.

Gucci Mane — “Letter to Takeoff”

Gucci Mane processes grief and celebrates the late Migos rapper Takeoff’s life with the release of his newest song, “Letter to Takeoff.”

As the title suggests, Guwop uses the song to speak about Take’s tragic passing. “Just left another funeral, I shed a tear / I’m still in disbelief, I can’t believe it’s real,” he laments.

He continues from there: “I think about the memories, it give me chills / I’m wonderin’ why they left the fake and took the real / Like, how the f—k we gon’ lose Takeoff? Damn, he didn’t deserve it / We don’t supposed to question God, but, damn, Takeoff was perfect.”

Gucci also references Takeoff’s uncle, Quavo on the track. “I told Quavo to use my shoulder if he need to lean / I tried to drown the pain away by drinkin’ pints of lean / Until I woke up in a hospital, it wasn’t a dream.”

Listen to “Letter to Takeoff” below.

Ab-Soul f. Fre$h — “Gang’Nem”

Ab-Soul honors loyalty over everything on his newest single, “Gang’Nem.” The Sounwave-produced track features Fre$h and includes a tribute to Soulo’s dear friend Doe Burger, who recently passed.

Soul kicks things off. “Take a bullet, catch a body for the gang and ‘em / Look the judge in the eye and lie for gang and ‘em,” he raps. “Since a young’n, I’ve been on that ride or die sh-t / I got secrets I’ma die with.”

Fre$h takes over on the second verse. “C-I-P Doe Burger, can’t believe my little brother’s gone,” he raps. Back in January, Soul honored his late friend on Instagram. “Literally my other half,” he wrote. “This sh-t is unbearable.”

Looking forward, it looks like Ab-Soul’s gearing up for a new album, though that hasn’t been announced just yet. Still, “Gang’Nem” follows the Carson rapper’s recently-released “Do Better” single and music video.

Listen to “Gang’Nem” below.

STREAMED: Pharrell Connects With Travis Scott For “Down in Atlanta,” Roddy Ricch Drops “Feed Tha Streets III,” & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com