Metaphysician & Master Herbalist Doctah B Sirius will discuss how to have a healthier holiday and detox for the winter. Dr. B will also provide information on how to bolster your immune system. In addition, Doctah B will talk about what to do if you are pre-diabetic and have kidney or Blood Pressure issues. Before we hear from Doctah B, Baltimore Criminal Defense Attorney J Wyndal Gordon updates us on the murder charges facing the so-called Squeegee kid. We’ll start with Black Women for Positive Changes’ Dr. Stephanie Myers.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Doctah B, Attorney J Wyndal Gordon & Dr. Stephanie Myers l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com