Privileged: Drake Rumored To Be Working With Chrome Hearts I Near Future

It seems Drake is standing on business even with major lawsuits coming his way. He is rumored to be working with Chrome Hearts in the near future.

As spotted on Page Six, the self proclaimed Champagne Papi is said to be working on another fashion situation. This time all signs are pointing to him and the luxury brand collaborating. The celebrity gossip outlet reports that the “Hotline Bling” rapper was seen out and about in New York City with the label’s founder Richard Stark and his wife Laurie Lynn. They are said to had mingled for some time at cocktail bar Entwine “to stay under the radar while chopping it up over potential deal points” according to an unnamed source.

This is not the first time Drizzy has worked with Chrome Hearts. Back in 2021 he leaned to the Hollywood, Los Angeles based label for a custom Rolls-Royce. Since then, the Starks and Aubrey have kept in touch. Another unnamed source familiar to the situation says they are “good friends” so bringing in Drake for a formal collaboration “wouldn’t be unusual. They’re super close.”

Currently, Drake and 21 Savage are promoting their recent project Her Loss. The promotional efforts might have been a bit too clever as their mock Vogue Magazine cover had Condé Nast, the publication’s publisher, calling it trademark infringement. They are suing Drake and 21 Savage for $4 million dollars but Page Six has another source that has told them that “Drake isn’t worried.” Drake has yet to comment on the matter.

