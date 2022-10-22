Trending On The Timeline: Wendy Williams Out Of Wellness Facility

Wendy Williams is out of the wellness facility. DJ Misses is back to tell you what’s trending on that timeline. Wendy Williams recently stated that she’s better than ever since her recent release from the wellness facility she was put in.

I don’t know… I’d say I need to see a pictures or video or FaceTime or something. Mainly because Wendy, you say this every time and you make us nervous. Let us know what’s really going on because we love you and we want to make sure you’re good. Join @Djmisses and watch Trending on The Timeline to keep you updated on the latest trending and entertainment news. Make sure you like, comment and share

Watch More Trending On The Timeline:

Trending on The Timeline: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Dating

Trending on The Timeline: Megan Thee Stallion Mental Health Website

Wendy Williams Teases Her New Podcast With Social Media Post