Trending on The Timeline: Megan Thee Stallion Mental Health Website

Megan Thee Stallion is focusing on mental health. Megan the stallion recently launched a website with mental health resources for the hotties and it’s called badbitcheshavebaddaysto.com. All one word! I like that, because we definitely do have our days. It will have reading and the resources that help you to navigate mental health, and it’ll includes resources for therapy, hotlines, and more. So shout out to you Meg Make sure you like, comment and share.

