ESPN’s College GameDay Heads South For HBCU Rivalry Between Jackson State and Southern

If your a major or casual college football fan, you’re aware of the tradition from ESPN’s College GameDay to broadcast live from one of the weekends biggest games, with hundreds of screaming fans in the background cheering for their school and holding up hilarious signs while the broadcast unfolds.

Normally this happens on some of the larger colleges or universities that are apart of the Power 5 schools, but this year the show will be heading south to Jackson, Mississippi to be onsite for an HBCU rivalry that dates back to 1958.

The signature pregame-show will among the fans in this SWAC tilt between the undefeated Jackson State and Southern, most commonly known amongst fans and students as the BoomBox Classic.

This historical advantage goes to Southern with a 35-30 overall record, but Jackson State, coached by NFL great Deion Sanders, put an end to the past eight-game losing streak last year with a 27-17 come-from behind victory, which helps build the emotions for this years clash even greater.

Both teams are coming off big wins last week, which sets the stage for this upcoming HBCU battle.

College Gameday will begin live from Jackson at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29. Kickoff against Southern is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

