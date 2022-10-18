Griot Baba Lumumba From Umoja House in Washington, D.C. returns to our classroom to provide us with some thought-provoking topics. Baba Lumumba will explain the difference between Comualism and Individualism. In addition, Baba Lumumba will discuss why we should tackle our internal issues first. Before Baba Lumumba, Dr. Maat will describe the African origin of the STEM programs.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- PUMA’s Partnership with Clark Atlanta University Shows Importance of HBCU Students
- Rainbow Fentanyl In Halloween Candy Baskets, The Newest Spooky Scare
- Mother Of George Floyd’s Daughter To File $250 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Kanye West
- Study Says Women Who Use Hair Straightening Products Are At Higher Risk for Uterine Cancer
- Black Women Voters Are ‘Extremely Worried’ About Inflation, New Poll Reveals
Griot Baba Lumumba & Dr. Maat l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com