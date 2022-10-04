Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Chairman Omali Yeshitela will update us on the recent FBI raid on his St. Louis compound. The Chairman will also talk about Putin’s renewed attack on Ukraine, the elections in Brazil & the mid-term elections, and more. Before we hear from the Chairman, griot Baba Amefika will lead a tribute to Professor Jim Clingman. Jim is battling ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease. We are asking you to help us defray some of Jim’s medical expenses by purchasing one of his books on Black Economics, or by making a donation

Chairman Omali Yeshitela & Griot Baba Amefika l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com