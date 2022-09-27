Hot Off The Wire With Georgia Alfredas: Mommies Fire Back

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

We kick off Hot of the Wire with Nick Cannon’s Baby mother firing back on social media. Breana Tiesi vented about the hard moments of being a mother because she and Nick Cannon’s two-month-old song is doing what babies do, waking up through the night. Social media jumped all over her. They were like “get Nick Cannon to help.” Social media suggested she get Nick Cannon and pay for a night nurse. She replied, “keep my parenting, my kid, and my baby daddy’s name out your mouth. Nick is not my sugar daddy. Nick is my _____ child’s father. That is all. Watch your blinking mouth when you speak of mine.”

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

50 Cent‘s baby mom was getting dragged too, but by 50. Daphne Joy, the mother of one of 50 sons is reportedly dating Diddy. So 50 posted a photo of himself and his son with the caption. “Oh, ish. That’s your mommy over there with Puffy. lol remember what I told you the other day? These ___ be crazy.” Daphne replied, “please stop doing this to me. I never bother you and I’m an outstanding mother to our son. Can we please just focus on that? Please?”

Sources say Wendy Williams is getting much better at a wellness/treatment facility. They say she’s more intelligible and understandable than when she first went in.

Nicki Minaj is mad because you to put an age restriction on her music video for “Likkle Miss” remix. Um, have y’all seen this video? Yet? It’s like if Freaknik was a video, okay, that’s basically what it is. Here’s my question. Why do all the females in these videos gotta be dang near naked while the men are dressed like they’re at a ski resort? They’re covered from head to toe but the women are just assed out I don’t understand it anyway.

LISTEN TO HOT OFF THE WIRE WITH ALFREDAS BELOW

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: