A Basketball Wives star is reeling after the tragic passing of her child.

Brooke Bailey announced Sunday that her 25-year-old daughter Kayla Nicole Bailey has died.

The reality star, who also has two sons, changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, “Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22” along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She later posted a slideshow of snapshots of her daughter that she nicknamed “Pretty Black.”

“Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey,” Brooke wrote. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon.”

‘Basketball Wives’ Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Kayla Passes Away At 25 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com