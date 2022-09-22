Bonnet Memojis?! Black Twitter Responds To Apple Adding Bonnets To Memojis

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

People on Twitter are raving about Apple’s new iOS 16 update that allows users to customize their Memoji with different hairstyles and headwear. On Wednesday, a slew of folks who updated their phones with the new software noticed that users now have the option to add a bonnet to their cute animated characters.

Naturally, Apple’s nod to Black culture sent Twitter users of color spiraling with reactions.

“I’m so hype apple gave us a bonnet option for our Memoji,” one person responded to the fun iOS feature.

While another Twitter-goer chimed in, “Which Black Apple employee submitted the bonnet as a new Memoji headpiece??? We see you and appreciate you lol #iOS16″.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Some people on the social media platform weren’t too pleased with Apple “profiting” off of Black culture with the update.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Another person slammed the company for not creating “a black family emoji.”

People are outraged over anything these days….we have to say the bonnet feature is super cute and we’re sure everyone will have a blast using it.

Bonnets aren’t the only cute customization that comes with the new iOS update. iPhone users can now add fun nose piercings, lipstick colors and sticker options to their Memoji, too! According to Tech 360, “17 new and updated hairstyles” have also become available as a result of the new upgrade, including natural hairstyles like tight curls and box braids. Users can also customize their virtual avatar with six new expressive poses.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Technology is really something else these days. Did you update your iPhone to iOS 16 yet? Tell us about your experience down below in the comments section.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

LATEST POSTS:

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Bonnet Memojis?! Black Twitter Responds To Apple Adding Bonnets To Memojis was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com