Your Right to Bare Arms: Michelle Obama’s Best Moves For Toned Arms & Back

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

(Black PR Wire) Do you want toned arms this summer? Ever since First Lady Michelle Obama revealed her beautiful arms to the public, women across the nation have hit the gym to get their own biceps and triceps into shape.

Some have even gone as far as to go under the knife to get the perfectly toned arms they desire, costing them major dollars to do so.

Exercises for Toned Arms

If sculpted arms are what you’re looking to develop, take a look at these helpful workouts from trainers who have trained our Forever First Lady. These workouts will set your arms on a journey to being in the best shape they have ever been.

Pilates Boxing is great to achieve Michelle Obama’s toned arms

Standing with your feet a hip-width apart and your knees bent.

Maintain a neutral spine by hinging forward from the waist.

Raise your fists to your shoulders and while keeping the elbows up. Box your right hand forward clinching the abs in the process. Bring the hands to the center and switch hands. Box on each side 20 times to feel the burn.

Biceps and Arm Circles

What you will need: 5-8 pound dumbbells

Holding a dumbbell in each hand, stand with your legs slightly wider than hip width with your elbows bent and palms up.

Keeping the spine straight, squat and circle your left hand up and in toward your shoulder in a circular motion as if beckoning someone towards you. Reverse the motion towards the lower hand and repeat for 16 reps.

Don’t forget to do the same on the other side.

Tricep Swing

What you will need: Two 5 pound dumbbells

Lie faceup with your feet on the floor and your knees bent; take a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand and keep them a few inches off of the floor.

While keeping the arms straight, raise the left arm over the chest while the right arm stays over the head.

Lower and repeat for 15 reps with the left arm and repeat on the right arm. Do 2-3 sets.

Opposite Arm and Leg Lift helps to gain toned arms

This exercise requires the use of your own body weight.

While on all fours, reach your right arm forward while stretching your left leg back at the same time. Hold this pose for 5 seconds then release and repeat using the left arm and the right leg to complete one rep. Do 10 to 15 reps for a full workout.

Your Right to Bare Arms: Michelle Obama’s Best Moves For Toned Arms & Back was originally published on praiserichmond.com