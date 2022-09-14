Trending on The Timeline: Ray J Drops Receipts on The Kardashians

Ray J has been going crazy on live. He’s pretty much been dropping receipts about his tape that he has with Kim Kardashian and it’s crazy that we’re still talking about this. However, He wasn’t lying about some of those claims against Kim Kardashian because an alleged email obtained by TMZ shows that Kim Kardashian dropped the sex tape after the lawsuit with Vivid Entertainment after they showed her the tapes earnings, which was more than $1 million the first six weeks. Make sure you like, comment and share

