Tony Browder, Dr. Kmt Shockley & Kim Poole l The Carl Nelson Show

Egyptologist Tony Browder will return to our classroom to discuss the All African Diaspora Education Summit. The meeting is scheduled for Ghana Next week. Before we hear from Brother Tony, Dr. Kmt Shockley dissects Queen Elizabeth’s reign and its effect on the former British Colonies. Getting us started activist Kim Poole previews her upcoming trip to Kenya.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST.

