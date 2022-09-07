King Combs Teases Upcoming Swae Lee Collab And Top 4 Records By Daddy Diddy

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The popular term “stuntin’ like my daddy” comes full circle with King Combs, the 24-year-old son of hip-hop mogul Diddy and next big hitmaker for Bad Boy Records.

On the heels of his new Kodak Black-assisted single “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” — sound familiar? — the hip-hop heir made a visit to POTC to chop it up about his forthcoming debut album and what we can expect as his star power rises. Of course, he also reveals great advice that he’s received from his dad, in addition to naming Poppa Diddy Pop’s top four hit records. You might be surprised with his choices!

Watch the full interview with King Combs below via Posted On The Corner:

