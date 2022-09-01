Gloss Up Keeps It Real On Balancing Motherhood With Rap And Dream Lizzo Collab

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We had “TheUnderDawg” Gloss Up bless us with her presence here at the POTC studio, and both her beauty and bodacious personality completely lit up the room.

The Quality Control signee spoke openly on what it’s like being a burgeoning rap sensation while also doing double duties as a mom. She also gave us some insight into a few of her dream music collaborations, which include pop-rap hitmaker Lizzo and late fellow Memphis rapper Young Dolph. “If they can find a song and put something together, I would love that,” she said of a potential posthumous collab with the Role Model emcee, and we definitely agree that it’d be a banger for the city!

Watch the full Posted On The Corner interview with Memphis-bred baddie Gloss Up down below:

