Pesh Mayweather Reveals Finals Words To DJ Kay Slay And Remixing SZA

Eastside Decatur came through strong to the POTC studio recently by way of rising ATL rapper Pesh Mayweather.

Giving us all the same energy you hear on those popular hits that he’s been freestyling over recently, Pesh made it clear that he’s next up in the game. We chopped it up briefly on a few topics of interest, one in specific being his last interaction with late hip-hop icon DJ Kay Slay. It’s a touching story that we’ll let the Atlanta-bred emcee put in his own words below.

Watch the full interview with Pesh Mayweather right here via Posted On The Corner:

