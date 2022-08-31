LeBron James Will Remain in the NBA to Play Alongside His Sons

*NBA icon LeBron James made clear in a recent interview that he intends to remain in the league until his sons join him as players in professional basketball.

LeBron’s teenage son, Lebron James Jr. (also known as Bronny) is going into his senior year of high school; “while his youngest son Bryce James, 15, recently received his first D1 basketball offer to play at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh,” per The Jasmine Brand.

“I don’t give a sh*t what nobody says. Our quest and our journey is not predicated on what everybody said,” said James.

“You going to have five people that love you out of 10. Then you have five people that hate you out of 10. That’s just the way of the land. No matter what you do…..It’s just how it works. And the faster you can realize that happens, the better off you’ll be, because you’re not going to respond or give that too much energy,” he added.

James, 37, originally signed a four-year, $153.5 million with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. When the team won the NBA championship he agreed to a two-year, $85.6 million extension in 2020.

We reported previously that James stated his intention to play his last season with his son Bronny. But after catching heat from fans, the NBA star backtracked and confirmed his commitment to the Lakers.

“I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play,” James said in March, as reported by MSN via USA Today Sports. “But I also have a goal that if it’s possible — I don’t even know if it’s possible — and if I can play with my son, I would love to do that. Is that something that any man would want one day in life? That’s the coolest thing that could possibly happen. But that doesn’t mean that I don’t want to be with this franchise.”

Bronny attends Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, where he plays for the basketball team. The teenager isn’t eligible for the NBA Draft until 2024 when James will be 39.

James said during All-Star Game weekend that his goal is to play his final season with his son.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James told The Athletic in February. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that James signed a two-year extension with the Lakers.

