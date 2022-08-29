Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

GRAMMY and Stellar Award winner Jonathan McReynolds returns with a new sound on the brand new single, “Your World” (MNRK Music Group).

“Your World” reminds the listener of God’s sovereignty – it’s a bop, intentionally upbeat, and happy. The song was written to help people lift the weights that hold them down. Known for bridging the gap between contemporary church music and the music of the past, Jonathan has included African American spiritual texts and the influences of Marvin Gaye. “Your World” will have listeners up moving and enjoying the beauty of God’s creation.

Jonathan McReynolds shares, “This song reflects my evolution and growth. I am not the same person I was when I wrote my first album. Now, I am secure enough to take more risks and remove any limits to my creativity. It’s God’s World, and we are just living in it!”

“Your World” is available now wherever music is shared and streamed.

Jonathan McReynolds “Your World” was originally published on praiserichmond.com