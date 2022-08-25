Rodney ‘Red’ Grant: ‘We Ain’t Gonna Quit Until We Become Mayor of Washington, D.C.’

Russ Parr’s career has evolved from a stand-up comedian to recording artist to a top-rated, nationally-syndicated radio host, heard weekdays by 3.2 million listeners in 25 cities across America and now...to independent filmmaker. Read more here: http://buff.ly/K91Jyj

“As I reached the highest levels of success in my entertainment career, I was compelled to give back to my community.”

Those are the words of Comedian and Actor, Rodney ‘Red’ Grant, who is running for Mayor in his hometown of Washington, D.C. Running as an independent, Grant has already made history, receiving more signatures than any other mayoral candidate has ever gotten in the last 13 years and he is now officially on the Ballot to run for the seat. It will be an uphill battle, going up against incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser but it’s a fight Grant feels is worth it for the culture of D.C.

Our own Russ Parr speaks with Grant about his history-making achievement, why he is running for office and why he feels its a need for change in the Nation’s Capitol.

RUSS PARR: On the phone line, he’s a comedian. And of course, he’s also running for mayor of Washington, DC. It’s always great to have Red Grant on the line and of course, historic day. The other day, you’re on the ballot in DC, right?

RED GRANT: We got more signatures than any other mayoral candidate has ever gotten in the last 13 years or so our ability to touch the community and be involved with the community has been shown. And it’s a great time right now for us, my team, Team Red, and the city of Washington, DC, so we will become the first independent mayor of Washington, DC, and the city will celebrate.

RUSS: Awesome. So obviously, you’re going up against incumbent, Honorable Mayor, Muriel Bowser. It’s gonna be a tough task. And of course, everybody’s telling you that but you know, you’re always a positive dude. And is there anything that you can do that can just like highlight the extreme differences between you and her?

RED: I mean, everybody knows the extreme differences between me and Muriel Bowser. I mean, you know, I’m a people person. I make sure that inclusion is spoken about diversity and equity share. But it’s not really about the differences between me and her. It’s really about what I’m going to do for our city, the city of Washington, DC. Right now we’re suffering, you know, we just they just came out with an article that DC is the worst run city in America. This is something that should be an embarrassment, to not only our government, but to our city. For us to be in a situation is not cool. We also the most separate city, in America right now. So we have to, we have to build our city back, we have to make sure it’s affordable to live in. We have to make sure that we have education that our kids can get, because right now they’re suffering, you know, the teachers are not being retained, and they’re leaving the city. And our people are being put out of the city. And we have to fight hard for the residents of this great city. And somebody has to fight alone now, because we don’t, we won’t have a culture or a city that is Washington DC.

RUSS: Well, a lot of people have noticed over the years that a lot of the neighborhoods have changed. Now you can call it pride and the whole nine. Is that a good thing for DC?

RED: I don’t think that anytime you take a culture and you change it and create something that is not cultural, it’s like almost like going to New Orleans and taking away the Mardi Gras. So is it’s not good for our city when it comes when you put the people who have have generations and generations and generations of residents, and you make them move to Virginia, Maryland. And that nothing wrong with those places because I lived in both. But people who are from Washington DC want to stay in Washington DC, and for our leaders not to fight for the people who are residents of this great city is a shame. And we have to get that together right now and fight for the people Washington DC because we only have one shot to do it. Yeah. And we don’t, it won’t have the same culture that they used to have.

RUSS: Aye listen. Red, it’s always great talking with you, man. And I wish you a lot of luck. There ain’t no quit in this dude right here.

RED: We ain’t gonna quit until we become mayor of Washington, DC on November 8, and I encourage everyone to make sure you get out to vote. Early vote. Make sure you register to vote if you’re not registered. Make sure you go to GrantForMayorDC.com and become a volunteer. Donate and just be a part of the whole movement. Get to know who I am as a candidate.

RUSS: All right, Red Grant, I appreciate it, man. And keep in touch man and let me I’ll be watching. I’ll be watching.

RUSS: Thank you so much. I appreciate you

