Chloe Bailey Serves Curves For The Girls In A Teeny Tiny Bikini

Our girl Chloe Bailey has lots to celebrate. The singer and actress has been teasing music from her upcoming album, she will be featured in Essence magazine’s September issue with her sister, and she will show off her acting chops in Jane.

With such great projects on her radar, it’s only right the 24-year-old reserve some time for a little rest and relaxation. Bailey took to Instagram to show off her incredibly fit physique in a teeny tiny brown bikini.

Quoting a line from her mentor Beyonce’s latest song, Bailey captioned her carousel of photos, “it should cost a billion to look this good .” The singer struck a pose in the mirror, modeling her curves with her hair tied back and minimal makeup. She accessorized the look with a pink necklace, gold bracelets, and elaborate gold earrings.

In the following images, Bailey poses in a beach setting, and it is clear that she is living her best life. Work hard, play harder!

In the singer’s upcoming Essence magazine interview, she dives into her take on fashion. “It’s really about making a statement and showing people who I am through my clothes, through my armor,” Chloe explained of her style. “Fashion isn’t all about being expensive and wearing brand names. It’s about feeling put together and looking like how you want to feel and how you want people to perceive you.”

We love watching the Bailey sisters find their fashionable voices. We’re here for them and Chloe in this bikini! What do you think?

