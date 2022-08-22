Dr. David Horne & Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pan-Africanist activist Dr. David Horne checks into our classroom to report on the recently concluded UNIA ACL convention. Dr. Horne will also examine if Trump’s legal problems are hurting the GOP and discuss the growing number of young Blacks supporting the Republican Party. Before Dr. Horne, DC-based Human Rights activist and Businessman Sinclair Skinner update us on his Global Greenbook programs & more.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST.

