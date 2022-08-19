Marvin Sapp On The Making Of His Upcoming Biopic “It Was Very Emotional”

Russ Parr’s career has evolved from a stand-up comedian to recording artist to a top-rated, nationally-syndicated radio host, heard weekdays by 3.2 million listeners in 25 cities across America and now...to independent filmmaker. Read more here: http://buff.ly/K91Jyj

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

On Sunday, August 21st, at 9pm, the world will learn the story of one of Gospel’s iconic singers. “Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story” will tell the story of the Gospel singer and worship leader, from his humble days in Grand Rapids, Michigan to the legend he is today. Our own Russ Parr directed the biopic which will air on TV One.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Sapp talks with Georgia Alfredas about the movie, the emotions dealing with the making of the project and what we can expect.

LISTEN BELOW

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MARVIN SAPP’S INTERVIEW BELOW

Georgia Alfredas: It’s the Russ Parr Morning Show and I am so excited about what is happening Sunday, August 21st, 9pm. Eastern on TV One “Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story” premieres on TV One on Sunday, do not miss this film. It is getting rave reviews. And I have the pleasure of having Marvin Sapp on the line right now. Good morning.

Marvin Sapp: Good morning. How are you?

GA: I am fantastic. How’s it going?

MS: It’s going very well. They got me ripping and running all over the world right now. But you know, I’m doing good. I’m doing good.

GA: Yes, I know they do. And I’m so happy that you took the time to have this conversation with us. Listen, your film, did you ever think that you would do a story about your life?

MS: Never in my wildest imagination, I would ever think that there will be a story being done about my life. And you know, usually when when people do biopics and stuff, folks who usually didn’t dawn, but you know, the fact that I’m still here young and able to be a part of it. It’s it’s an amazing moment.

GA: Yes, yes. So, listen, we all know your story. Just we think we know your story. Because when I hear this song “Never Would Have Made It” which I heard there’s a new remix. I heard there’s a new remix coming out. I’m excited about that. But when I hear your song, I feel like I know your story. What do you say to people who think we know the story, we heard the song? What do you say to that?

MS: Well, I think that people are going to get a whole different insight into who I am as an individual, once they see the biopic again. I’m just grateful, you know, for this amazing opportunity to be able to share the story and to be able to share a new version of the song as well. I think people are going to enjoy it. And I think they’re gonna be richly blessed by it.

GA: Absolutely. I know you are actually in the film. Was there any trepidation about you being in the film?

MS: No, no trepidation, whatsoever. Russ is, you know, he’s a brilliant dude. I mean, like, he came up with this really good concept. And I don’t even think he really understood what he was doing because you know what it was, it’s like an illustrated sermon, to be perfectly honest with you, and I’m not gonna tell everybody about it. But, you know, it gives people an opportunity to hear me understand where I came from, listen to hear the types of things I’ve had to endure, you know, in my own voice, which, which I thought was was absolutely brilliant. And it was fun, too. It was fun, you know, being able to say, you know, what, you know, not only did I executive produced and helped to co write, but I starred in, you know, it’s, it’s really cool. Really, really cool, especially when you are recording artists with you.

GA: So, you know, I want to know about how this was for you, the experience was it healing for you, working on a film, like, you know, this is your life, but actually telling it is a whole different story, you know, your life, but you know, you’re putting your testimony on film, for everybody to see is a whole different thing. So tell me how you felt about that.

MS: It was very emotional. And honestly, it was emotional for my kids too. Because, you know, when it has, you know, when my wife passed away, 12 years ago, my kids were younger, and they were 11, 13, 16. Now they’re 28, 25 and 23. And now they get the opportunity to reflect on, you know, as adults, you know, what, you know, they endured then, and the thought process is different. It’s a whole different level of thought process now, you know, to be able to reflect reminiscence, and think about what we as a family had to go through, and most importantly, how we were able to overcome it. And so it’s been an emotional time, especially during this season, because this is during the season, when, you know, she was very, very sick. The doctors had already told us that there was nothing else they can do. And with in this time, she passed away on the ninth of September. So, you know, it was it was just an emotional, it’s this emotional time. Because looking at the movie, it causes us to think about other conversations that we had, you know, with with with your mom and conversations I had with Lynn. So I mean, like, you know, but but, you know, we’re healed, you know, but even though you’ve healed, there’s still a scar. So you know, we just just dealing with the scars this season.

GA: Well, I just want to tell you, when when I think I know, when I listen to your music, I am emotional, and I feel it. And I know that when people see this film, I can’t wait to watch it with my 16 year old. It’s a movie for the whole family. And I’m just so excited that you Oh, thank you so much for doing this film. Thank you so much for putting it out there and putting your testimony out there for all of us to see.

MS: Well, thank you so much. Again, I think for the team, I think after Russ Parr Films, absolutely. TV one four. I mean believing in my stories just and I’m honored. I really am I’m so very honored, so very greatful.

GA: Well, I know you got to run but I just went tell everybody this is a family movie everybody because everybody should see it “Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story” premieres Sunday August 21 9pm. Eastern on TV One, set your alert on your phone. This is um you don’t want to miss thank you so much, Mr. Sapp.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: