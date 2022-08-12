Spirit.ED: The Oaxaca Old Fashioned Made With Lobos 1707 Hits All The Marks

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Spirits brand Lobos 1707, complete with the star power backing of Lebron James and a slick marketing campaign, is emerging as a leader in the tequila and mezcal space (yes, we know tequila IS a mezcal). Speaking of mezcal as most of us know it here in the states, the spirit is gaining notoriety but takes time to get used to and a great way to do so in our opinion is the Oaxaca Old Fashioned.

Lobos 1707 is a rarity in today’s competitive spirits space as it is currently independent apart from the big adult beverage distributors of note. Founded by Diego Osorio alongside CEO Dia Simms and with the backing of the aforementioned James among others, the product went to market in 2020. Lobos 1707’s portfolio, or “wolf pack,” includes Joven, Reposado, Extra Añejo, and the Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal.

What makes the juice in the bottle stand out is the unique Solera method of finishing the blue weber agave spirit in Pedro Ximénez wine barrels, connecting Spanish and Mexican culture seamlessly.

If you’re a reader of this space, then you may have seen my interview with the charming Ms. Simms, and she suggsted I try Lobos 1707 neat before doing my usual cocktail deep dive. And I’m so glad I did. There is something about that PX wine barrel finish that brings to mind the flavors of sweet dessert wines but ever so faintly. The company was kind enough to send over a bottle of the Reposado and Mezcal, and the thought of recreating the Oaxaca Old Fashioned using their juice was born.

Created in 2007 by Death & Co.’s Phil Ward, the Oaxaca Old Fashioned was shared by the stellar cocktail scribe, Robert O. Simonson, in his book, A Proper Drink. While Simonson’s recipe makes a damn fine drink, I wanted to taste more Mezcal in my glass so I changed some things around and switched it up with the bitters.

My Oaxaca Old Fashioned Recipe is as follows:

1 1/4 oz Lobos 1707 Reposado 3/4 oz Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal 2 dashes chocolate bitters 1 barspoon (or 1/4 oz) agave nectar

Combine all ingredients in a rocks glass, stir liberally, and add a rock of ice or very clear cubes. Stir until chilled (around 30 seconds). Express an orange (or lemon, or lime) peel and toss into the glass.

What I suggest others do is play around with their portions but make sure that the tequila is the dominant flavor. Mezcal is also fine on its own. In fact, I may prefer it that way thanks to this cocktail but it’s a fantastic “training wheels” drink for the inexperienced.

As always, sip safely and surely.

Photo: D.L. Chandler

