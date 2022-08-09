Drake Nominated for First Primetime Emmy + Fetty Wap Allegedly Involved In Threat

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Drake Nominated for First Primetime Emmy

Drake might’ve just flipped the switch forreal forreal! The Canadian rapper may be on his way to becoming the first rapper to receive an EGOT. The ‘Sticky’ rapper has just officially received his first Primetime Emmy Award nomination as the executive producer on Euphoria.

Reports say Drake was heavily involved in the controversial series’ latest season and even appeared at a table read with the cast.

Euphoria premiered its second season this 2022 and is currently nominated for a total of 15 Primetime Emmy and Creative Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Sydney Sweeney. Drake has yet to acknowledge this accomplishment but we will be checking in to see if he takes home the prestigious award when the show airs September 12th.

Fetty Wap Arrested Again, Brandished Weapon On Facetime

The ‘Trap Queen’ rapper has found himself in some pretty serious trouble allegedly involving a threat with a deadly weapon.

Reports say Fetty Wap was taken into custody after threatening to kill someone via Facetime during a heated argument last year in December. On Monday, the 1738 rapper was taken into custody in New Jersey. On the alleged video call, the rapper was being recorded and he can be seen brandishing a weapon calling the man a “rat,” and repeatedly threatening to kill him. During that time, the ‘Come My Way’ rapper was out on a $500,000 bond stemming from drug charges and the threats were a violation of his probation according to New Jersey state laws.

“Imma kill you and everybody you with,” Fetty is heard saying on the video call.

Now get this though, according to multiple sources, Fetty only threatened the man because he had posted a photo of the rappers’ deceased daughter on social media with a caption about “being happy she’s dead because her father is a rat.” Fetty’s legal team argue that the man was just trying to get a rise out of Fetty but ultimately Fetty’s bond was denied and he will remain behind bars.

Outside of this incident, Fetty Wap is being accused of operating a multi-coast drug operation from June 2019 to June 2020 and was arrested in October 2021 and charged with several federal offenses, including conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances.