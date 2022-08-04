Lynnwood Man Charged With Hate Crime For Allegedly Threatening To Shoot Black People At Site Of Buffalo Shooting

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been just under three months since Payton Gendron gunned down 10 Black people at a Tops Friendly Markets grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and—surprise, surprise—a white man has been charged with a hate crime for calling the same store and threatening to kill more Black people.

According to KIRO 7, 37-year-old Joey David George (a white man with three first names is always the first red flag) of Lynnwood, Washington, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday for a hate crime and four counts of interstate threats. George is accused of calling the same grocery store where innocent Black people were ruthlessly slaughtered by a white supremacist and making racist terrorist threats on July 19 and 20. On the first day, he allegedly threatened to shoot Black people at the store and, the day after, he allegedly made a second phone call and ranted to an employee about an impending “race war.”

Apparently, these were just the latest stops in George’s “white supremacist by phone” tour.

From KIRO:

George is also charged with a phone call in May to a restaurant in San Bruno, California, where he allegedly threatened to shoot Black and Hispanic customers.

George is also charged with making threats to a business in Maryland and making bomb threats to a restaurant in Connecticut.

Interstate threats are punishable by up to five years in prison and the hate crime charge is punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Is there anything more dangerous in America than a small, sad and angry white man? It’s just fortunate that law enforcement was able to trace George’s call to Tops and identify him before he could carry out any of his threats on Black people and people of color.

But what about the next one, or the one after that? How many Joey David Georges are still out there fueled by mainstream white nationalist rhetoric and waiting to be the next high-profile killer to terrorize and kill Black and brown people who are guilty of nothing other than existing? Hell, we still have to wait and see how long George is taken off the streets if he is at all.

White America just loves imploding into itself at the expense of Black people.

