Professor Griff, Attorney J Wyndal Gordon, Dr. Deanna Bailey & Activist Amanda Wallace l The Carl Nelson Show

Public Enemys’ Minister of Information, Professor Griff, returns to our classroom on Monday Morning. Professor Griff will discuss Texas’ attempt to white-wash history by declaring slavery was involuntary Relocation. Before we get to Professor Griff, Baltimore Attorney J Wyndal Gordon explains why he’s representing the so-called squeeze-kid accused of killing a motorist. Before the legal arguments are presented, Dr. Deanna Bailey updates us on African-Centered STEAM programs for our children. The program will begin with activist Amanda Wallace reporting on CPS, The Child Protection Services.

