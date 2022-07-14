Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae is still on her grind in these streets and looking fabulous while doing so!

The multi-hyphenate star attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new comedy series RAP SH!T wearing an emerald-colored Matthew Reisman dress that showed off her long legs. Styled by Jason Rembert, the frock was made of ruched material, and it featured a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. Rae’s accessories were kept to a minimum with gold hoop earrings and gold ankle-strap sandals. Her hair, done by Felicia Leatherwood, was pulled back into a long braid and adorned with gold accents.

As of late, Rae has been giving us a plethora of colorful looks that cannot be denied. She attended Essence Fest a few weeks ago donning an orange pantsuit that went perfectly with her brown skin. She also posted a montage of videos and photos to her Instagram showing her “outside” all while rocking the cutest looks.

In addition to looking fly, Issa Rae is gearing up to release her new comedy series RAP SH!T (as mentioned above) with HBO Max. The show, created by Rae, is based on two Miami rappers who seek success in the music industry. RAP SH!T airs July 21st on HBO Max.

Issa Rae Shows Off Her Luscious Limbs In A Matthew Reisman Mini Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com