Detroit To Pay Wrongfully Convicted Black Man $7.5M, Cops Allegedly Switched Bullets

We’ve all heard of the countless messed up cases of people being wrongfully convicted, most of the time with the falsely accused being a person of color.

Desmond Ricks, a Black man from Detroit that spent 25 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, became one of the fortunate few to not only be exonerated but also receive a multimillion-dollar settlement from the Motor City.

Ricks was released from prison back in 2017 (seen above) after it was discovered that the bullets used to convict him weren’t the ones examined prior to trial. The city of Detroit recently came to a settlement of $7.5 million to rectify the life wrongfully taken away from Ricks for two-and-a-half decades.

More on his shocking conviction and turn of events below, via AP News:

“He was convicted of fatally shooting a friend outside a restaurant in 1992. Police seized a gun that belonged to Ricks’ mother and said it was the murder weapon.

In 2016, the Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school asked a judge to reopen the case. Photos of two bullets taken from the victim, Gerry Bennett, did not resemble the bullets that were examined by a defense expert before trial decades earlier.

The actual bullets surprisingly were still in Detroit police storage. Examinations showed they did not match the .38-caliber gun identified as the weapon.

A judge granted Ricks a new trial, but prosecutors in response dropped charges.”

If you’re thinking what we’re thinking, all signs definitely point to Ricks being framed by the police. Even Jay Jarvis, the city’s expert and 32-year veteran at the Georgia State Crime Laboratory, raised suspicions during depositions in the lawsuit, stating, “It’s one of two things. It was a horrible mistake or it was deliberate — I don’t know.”

Oh, we know — we all know!

