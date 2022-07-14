Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz, Author Carlos Walker & Black Greek Festival Review l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The founder of the Black Lawyers For Justice checks into our classroom on Thursday morning. Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz is representing the Emmitt Till Family in their effort to bring Emitt Tills’ accuser to justice. Before we discuss the Emmitt Till murder, author Carlos Walker explains how Kim Kardashian, Van Jones & John Legend teamed up to turn his life around. Getting us started, a review of this weekend’s Black Greek Festival in Washington DC.

