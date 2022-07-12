Bobby Shmurda Warns Rappers Not To Say Too Much On Records Regardless of “Rap On Trial” Bill

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Just because New York State passed a “Rap On Trial” bill which limits law enforcement from using rap lyrics against rappers in court, it doesn’t mean you should just spill all the illegal tea on your records. And who’d know better than Bobby Shmurda?

In an interview with HotNewHipHop, the “Hot Ni**a” rapper expressed his view on the issue and warned that the bill itself shouldn’t let rappers feel safe expressing their personal experiences in the booth.

“Kay Flock, and a lot of rappers are getting locked up right now. So again, they get accused. They getting accused of these things. Accused! Accusations, you know what I’m saying? Theories. Gotta make sure you keep that word, key word. Now listen, just because they passed the f*cking law guys, do not go on the f*cking record talking about you just shot Johnny in his face. Please guys, please guys. Do not go saying some dumb sh*t. But you can express yourself. Express stories better. But don’t do not do anything like, ‘I just shot Johnny in his face.’ Like, what the f*ck, bro? Be mindful still, I feel. Still be mindful.”

He would know. New York prosecutors used Bobby’s own lyrics against him back in 2016 to connect the dots on all kinds of charges leveled against them. It lowkey worked as Bobby pleaded guilty and spent six years behind bars.

This past May the “Rap Music on Trial” bill was passed in New York State with the support of the likes of Jay-Z, Fat Joe and Killer Mike as they know better than most that artistic freedom is needed when breaking down aspects of your former life on Hip-Hop records.

Still, now that the bill has been passed to give rappers more leeway with their lyrics, they still should be cautious about what they say as prosecutors will find a way to incorporate their rhymes into any criminal proceedings they may end up in.

