Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Hot 107.9 is celebrating the end of summer and back to school with 4 days of 2 for 1 ticket. Ticketmaster.com use the keyword “school” to get this unheard opportunity.

Inflation is high, back to school is hard on everyone, and we want everyone to be able to enjoy the biggest show of summer !

Birthday Bash Back To School Special! was originally published on hotspotatl.com